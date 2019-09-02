Friday, Aug. 30
12:43 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling in parking lot. Report info taken.
6:06 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident hit & run property. Arrest.
6:14 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Vehicle blocking entry of park. Handled.
8:44 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
9:14 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. District Bar & Grill. Welfare check. Check on man sleeping in front of business. Handled.
9:41 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Business owners threatened by male. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 15700 blk. E. 91 St. N. Preston Lakes. Check on suspicious person. Four Hispanics skinning an animal in neighborhood. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
12:44 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Intoxicated female yelling at residence. Handled.
1:00 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Male and female putting a crying juvenile into a van at business. Unable to locate.
1:26 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Abduction attempt. Neighbor attempting to take small child from residence. Arrest.
1:33 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Unable to locate.
4:14 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen from business. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cali Culture. Drugs in progress. Black male exchanging drugs at business. Handled.
5:37 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Information.
6:43 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Harvard Ave. Accident injury. No haul.
9:16 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 92 St. N. Domestic report. Female violated protective order by going to house. Information.
9:22 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male yelling at female. Handled.
Saturday, Aug. 31
12:26 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Theft report. Property taken via cellphone. Handled.
1:02 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
2:16 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People yelling in parking lot. Unable to locate.
6:41 a.m. – 6200 blk. N. 193 E. Ave. Stone Canyon. Accident injury. Transport.
7:08 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Auto Spa. Assault report. Employee from business assaulted by another employee. Handled.
9:20 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Welfare check. Check on child screaming at residence. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
12:40 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Sex crime. Adult male touching juvenile male at residence. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 16 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:39 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Other agency referral.
4:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted at business. Report info taken.
4:33 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 109 E. Pl. Drugs in progress. Possible drug exchange at residence. Unable to locate.
5:27 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Daylight Donuts. Accident injury. Arrest.
6:03 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
6:31 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. N. Harass threats. Female being harassed by man on Facebook. Handled.
7:32 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Report info taken.
7:32 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 98 E. Ct. Domestic report. Female violated restraining order by coming to house. Information.
8:31 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Birch St. Weapon shots fired. Multiple shots heard in the area. Handled.
9:30 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Super 8. Welfare check. Checking on male at business. Handled.
Sunday, Sept. 1
12:26 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Drunk underage. Drunk juvenile in neighborhood. Cancel.
12:51 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Report info taken.
1:08 a.m. – 900 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. Make looking into vehicles. Unable to locate.
2:37 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Female missing from area. Information.
3:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Male armed with weapon. Report info taken.
4:40 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Fireworks disturbance. Information.
9:57 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. City Hall. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at business. Arrest.
11:18 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Drugs found. Syringe found at residence. Handled.
11:30 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Drugs in progress. Orange SUV occupied by subjects possibly shooting up drugs. Unable to locate.
11:34 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report at business. Report info taken.
1:54 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. SAHO. Traffic reckless. Intoxicated male driving blue Ford pickup. Arrest.
2:21 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in white Ford ranger. Handled.
5:56 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. AT&T. Harass threats. Male harassing employee of business. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Report info taken.
6:58 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Female violated protective order by showing up at house. Handled.
8:25 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 122 Pl. N. Fraud. Scammed trying to purchase a dog. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 97 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud boom heard in the area. Handled.
11:17 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Drunk public. Intoxicated male walking in roadway. Unable to locate.
11:40 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of people fighting in parking lot. Arrest.