Friday, Nov. 8
6:45 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. White male in brown jacket running down the street with a crowbar. Unable to locate.
7:06 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 St. N. Weapon shots fired. 7 shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
7:48 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:43 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Male punched another male at residence. Report info taken.
9:48 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Check stolen vehicle out of Tulsa. Handled.
11:10 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Elder abuse. Elderly female abused by family member at business. Report info taken.
12:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. U.S. Cellular. Items stolen the previous night from business. Report info taken.
12:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Andolini’s. Harass threats. Man threatening people at business. Report info taken.
1:27 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bricktown Brewery. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:28 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Female heard a banging noise in her residence and thought someone was inside. Handled.
3:05 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Olive Garden. Accident no injury. Information.
4:28 p.m. – 1500 blk. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Missing person. Missing 5-year-old from residence. Cancel.
4:59 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 75 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
5:11 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 75 E. Ave. Domestic report verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
5:33 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County with foot pursuit. Handled.
6:20 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Male hitting several people at business. Handled.
7:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
7:33 p.m. – 1200 blk. S. Quincy Ave. Harass threats. Female harassed via text message. Other agency referral.
8:17 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 72 PL. N. Mutual aid police. Missouri requesting help on case. Other agency referral.
8:18 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 93 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
10:21 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Unknown person outside. Handled.
Saturday, Nov. 9
1:40 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Check on suspicious person. Man walking around parking lot. Handled.
3:15 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Handled.
8:16 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Man heard several shots being fired in neighborhood. Cancel.
12:35 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:50 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Domestic report. Violation of protective order by female at residence. Unable to locate.
1:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Murphy USA. Alarm vehicle panic. Unable to locate.
2:13 p.m. – 14600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Other agency referral.
2:44 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Liquids Wine & Spirits. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck and trailer sitting at business for long time. Handled.
3:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Two females shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
3:55 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 112 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male walking around neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:10 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male screaming at residence. Handled.
5:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:27 p.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Handled.
5:37 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 St. N. Theft report. Utility trailer stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:32 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifting. Report info taken.
6:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
Sunday, Nov. 10
2:12 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 22 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:47 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
11:24 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious person. Known shoplifter walking through business. Handled.
11:47 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
12:12 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 103 Pl. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
12:35 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 19 St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Report info taken.
3:37 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Hispanic male at business checking car doors. Unable to locate.
6:33 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Several shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
8:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female threatened at park earlier in the day. Handled.
8:15 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:39 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Traffic reckless. Black car with suspected intoxicated driver. Unable to locate.
8:39 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle taken from residence. Other agency referral.
11:25 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:37 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.