Friday, Feb. 7
9:13 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 110 PL. N. Sex crime. Juvenile sexually assaulted at residence. Report info taken.
9:15 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
10:39 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Man received credit card he never applied for. Report info taken.
12:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female thinks she is the victim of identity theft. Handled.
1:10 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in custody. Female in custody for shoplifting at business. Arrest.
1:30 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Neighbors mailbox in pieces. Report info taken.
1:50 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:17 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 90 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Garage door opened. Handled.
4:25 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Fraud. Bogus check at business. Report info taken.
2:27 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male attempting to conceal items. Cancel.
2:32 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Discount Tire. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:53 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
3:44 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 95 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:08 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 98 St. N. Welfare check. Check on residents at house. Handled.
4:13 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Surcee. Theft report. Items taken earlier today. Report info taken.
5:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen earlier in the day. Report info taken.
6:22 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Theft report. Bike stolen from residence. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Male outside residence. Arrest.
6:36 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing and yelling at residence. Handled.
6:52 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 3 St. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting by roadway. Unable to locate.
7:37 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Recover stolen property. Possible stolen property at residence. Unable to locate.
8:17 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bell. Check on suspicious person. Vehicle following another car. Other agency referral.
8:56 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Gerber Collision. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:24 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Cancel.
10:06 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:25 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check juvenile at residence. Handled.
Saturday, Feb. 8
12:55 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:12 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female outside of residence. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Mutual aid police. Attempt to locate missing person for Catoosa PD. Handled.
10:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Jewelry stolen from apartment. Report info taken.
12:39 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:06 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 76 St. N. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:33 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Trespass in progress. Man at business he was trespassed from. Handled.
2:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black man following female in vehicle. Unable to locate.
4:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Disturbance verbal. People arguing in the police lobby about being videoed. Handled.
5:00 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting at basketball game. Handled.
7:52 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. US 169. Traffic reckless. Vehicle driving the wrong way on the highway. Unable to locate.
8:34 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck left after occupants took items. Cancel.
8:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
11:39 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in front of residence. Handled.
11:57 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked by back door. Handled.
Sunday, Feb. 9
1:45 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
1:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male in bathroom at business. Handled.
8:59 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:55 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots fired around railroad tracks. Other agency referral.
12:13 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Camelot Estates. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on car in neighborhood. Handled.
12:15 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
1:28 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Subway. Found property. Gun clips found at business dumpster. Report info taken.
1:30 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 89 St. N. Harass threats. Cut-up teddy bear found on a resident’s yard. Handled.
2:00 p.m. – 9500 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:44 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
4:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Several males shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
9:21 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso Mid-High School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Cancel.
10:16 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 66 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Gunshots heard in the county. Other agency referral.