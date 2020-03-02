Friday, Feb. 28
3:40 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
7:33 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:26 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 10 St. Check on suspicious person. Red Dodge truck abandoned in front of residence. Handled.
8:59 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
9:19 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Birch St. Theft report. Items stolen from garage. Handled.
9:27 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:20 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:06 p.m. – 1000 blk. Ash St. Domestic in progress physical. Man hitting people at residence. Unable to locate.
12:10 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:11 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Theft report. Theft from residence. Report info taken.
12:13 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Zaxby’s. Domestic report. PO violated through a text messages. Report info taken.
12:20 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Children’s Depot. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Handled.
1:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:14 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Sherwin Williams. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:16 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:06 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Fraud. Scam out of money online. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Birch St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:35 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:09 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
5:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Child being bullied. Handled.
5:45 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:49 p.m. 100 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Cancel.
6:52 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
7:08 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Part City. Shoplifting report. Two black females with kids shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
7:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
7:35 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 86 St. N. AMC Theatre. Assault report. Male assaulted by another male. Report info taken.
8:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Handled.
9:27 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bueno. Check on suspicious person. Male throwing things in business. Handled.
10:00 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave residence. Handled.
10:23 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle going backward through drive-thru. Handled.
10:50 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave residence. Handed.
11:08 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:22 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Drunk public. Drunk female in vehicle. Arrest.
Saturday, Feb. 29
12:28 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
12:44 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Subject made entry after hours. Handled.
2:15 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:48 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Man damaged own vehicle. Handled.
9:07 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
9:16 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Disturbance fight in progress. Report of two males fighting in yard. Arrest.
9:30 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:05 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious person. Male looking into cars in business parking lot. Handled.
10:07 a.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Theft report. Garage broken into at residence. Handled.
10:36 a.m. – 13800 blk. S. Country Ln. Harass threats. Neighbor threatening caller’s dog. Other agency referral.
1:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
1:37 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Check on elderly male near highway. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:17 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 114 Ct. N. Harass phone. Juvenile female being harassed by male. Handled.
3:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Several male juveniles stealing from business. Handled.
4:46 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Man and woman fighting at residence. Handled.
4:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Female believed someone tried to vandalize her home. Handled.
5:28 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Weapon shots fired. Transport.
5:31 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Unable to locate.
5:43 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Turquoise Couch. Disturbance verbal. Female arguing at business. Report info taken.
5:47 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious person. Male smoking at park. Handled.
6:15 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Handled.
6:22 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Elderly couple going through a dumpster. Handled.
6:48 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Disturbance verbal. Report of disturbance at apartment. Handled.
7:26 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:39 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Zaxby’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Two women fighting in business. Handled.
8:37 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Shoplifting in progress. People stealing from business. Arrest.
8:37 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
11:06 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone heard at door in garage. Handled.
11:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Harass threats. Threats made in parking lot. Handled.
Sunday, March 1
2:32 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting in business. Arrest.
7:52 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 106 St. N. Trespass in progress. People on property who shouldn’t be there. Handled.
8:17 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Pie Five Pizza. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Broken Arrow PD. Handled.
8:26 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Theft report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:57 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats of violence from neighbor. Handled.
10:08 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:33 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 90 P. N. Disturbance verbal. Dispute over dog that was hit by car. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Southern Links. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:24 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Trails End BBQ. Check on suspicious person. Male and female walking down roadway. Handled.
2:47 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
6:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Handled.
7:03 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
7:04 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle stolen in another state. Information.
7:21 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 116 St. N. AutoZone. Trespass in progress. People trespassing at business. Handled.
8:29 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Truck going wrong way on highway. Unable to locate.
9:06 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle at school after hours. Unable to locate.
10:05 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Harass phone. Inappropriate video texted. Handled.
11:31 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Vandal in progress. Family member threw brick through window. Handled.