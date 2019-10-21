Friday, Oct. 18
12:06 a.m. – 15400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked on street. Unable to locate.
12:22 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in park. Handled.
12:29 a.m. – 3600 blk. US 169. Traffic pursuit. Help with TPD pursuing a vehicle. Handled.
6:01 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male walking across highway. Unable to locate.
8:25 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
9:54 a.m. – 1200 blk. W. Main St. Collinsville Library. Assist CPD with backing an officer. Cancel.
10:12 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 4 St. Vandal report. Window busted out of residence. Report info taken.
11:42 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 75. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
3:19 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Unknown subjects inside a residence. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 1900 blk. N. Dogwood St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:15 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Sex crime. Female sexually assaulted by unknown black male. Handled.
5:39 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Unable to locate.
5:47 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Family Video. Disturbance verbal. White female yelling at business. Handled.
6:40 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Female walking on the highway. Information.
7:48 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Unknown person in backyard. Handled.
8:23 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting outside of business. Handled.
8:56 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting. Handled.
10:19 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Rejoice Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, Oct. 19
5:58 a.m. – 11600 blk. Hwy 75. Traffic reckless. Truck driving wrong way on highway. Other agency referral.
8:57 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in car. Other agency referral.
10:18 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 132 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:46 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Welfare check. Child crying on an open line. Handled.
12:47 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Cancel.
2:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
3:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:31 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 78 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Money stolen at business. Report info taken.
5:12 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Birch St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Pawnee PD. Handled.
5:28 p.m. – 12500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Weapon shots fired. 10-15 shots fired near residence. Handled.
5:44 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Los Cabos. Harass stalking. Female harassed by male. Handled.
6:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card used by unknown person. Report info taken.
6:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
6:57 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Fraud. Unknown person used credit card. Report info taken.
7:33 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Fraud. Credit card used at QT in Tulsa. Handled.
7:53 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Sex crime. Male sexually assaulted female. Report info taken.
8:06 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifting. Report info taken.
8:11 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:17 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Items stolen from business. Handled.
8:46 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 105 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
8:59 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 77 PL. N. Elm Creek Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in park for several hours. Handled.
9:02 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Items stolen from store. Arrest.
9:08 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile left unattended. Arrest.
9:09 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Woodstone Apartments. Theft report. Items taken earlier in the day. Handled.
11:18 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, Oct. 20
1:05 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Sex crime. Male and female on balcony. Unable to locate.
1:29 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male approached female in parking lot. Unable to locate.
3:15 a.m. – 11800 blk. N. 158 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Make contact at residence for Rogers County. Handled.
7:01 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check male sleeping in caller’s living room. Handled.
8:59 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Other agency referral.
9:11 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male harassing customers outside of business. Unable to locate.
9:26 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
11:17 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 96 St. N. TTCU. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Other agency referral.
1:37 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious person. Male camping near business. Arrest.
3:33 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Ford F-150 occupied by previous shoplifter at business. Handled.
4:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:29 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Dogwood St. Rayola Park. Traffic reckless. White SUV and white car doing donuts in parking lot. Unable to locate.
5:26 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Mini bike and silver minivan driving into driveways in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:50 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
9:24 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone knocking on door. Handled.