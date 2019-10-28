Friday, Oct. 25
3:24 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Theft report. Vehicle taken from residence. Report info taken.
3:45 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 92 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male going through vehicle. Unable to locate.
5:35 a.m. – 7500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
7:25 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:52 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Vandalism of property. Handled.
8:54 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Western Sun. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
9:31 a.m. – 9100 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:22 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
10:31 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:53 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
12:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Handled.
1:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
2:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting from local business. Report info taken.
2:07 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Attic Mini Storage. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:29 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Scoreboard Sports Center. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:29 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Theft report. Vehicle missing from residence. Report info taken.
4:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
4:21 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry’s. Accident no injury. Information.
4:24 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Theft report. Credit card theft. Report info taken.
4:59 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:15 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
5:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
5:38 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red Jeep with broken windows. Unable to locate.
5:41 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Credit card fraud. Handled.
6:46 p.m. – 2100 blk. N. Yale St. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
7:03 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 118 St. N. Welfare check. Checking on conditions of residence. Report info taken.
7:08 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. Whirlpool Dr. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
7:13 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Disturbance loud noise. Kids banging on dumpster. Handled.
7:16 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
8:46 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Missing person. Report of juvenile male missing since earlier in the day. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Report info taken.
9:35 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting. Arrest.
11:31 p.m. – E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless. Drunk driver in blue SUV. Information.
Saturday, Oct. 26
12:24 a.m. – 6600 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle looks like it rolled off the highway. Handled.
12:35 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Harass phone. Male knocking on door and texting female. Handled.
5:44 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:30 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious person. Female standing in roadway. Unable to locate.
7:50 a.m. – 4000 blk. Hwy 20. Accident no injury. No haul.
8:03 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in the roadway and cussing at vehicles driving by. Information.
9:05 a.m. – 10400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
10:34 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
11:08 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 173 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
11:46 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
12:48 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Fire Station. Welfare check. Check on male by roadway. Handled.
2:04 p.m. – 4000 blk. E. Hwy 20. Accident injury. No haul.
2:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female was the victim of debit card fraud. Report info taken.
3:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Construction property vandalized and items stolen. Report info taken.
5:12 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Officer initiated. Arrest.
6:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Report info taken.
8:14 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas. Welfare check. Male at residence. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. ALDI. Traffic reckless. Drunk driver in gray car. Arrest.
8:56 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
9:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Pl. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicles chasing each other. Unable to locate.
9:39 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Male at closed business. Unable to locate.
9:59 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked at closed business. Handled.
10:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Theft report. Purse taken from vehicle earlier in the day. Report info taken.
Sunday, Oct. 27
1:02 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Check on suspicious person. Male trying door handles on cars in parking lot. Handled.
2:02 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile running in parking lot. Handled.
2:45 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:57 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Maurices. Harass stalking. White male in black sedan following female to place of business. Handled.
9:58 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 98 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
12:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:54 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on male and female at residence. Cancel.
2:31 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Harass threats. Black female harassing business. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 19 St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 90 Ct. N. Preston Lakes. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Honda left abandoned in neighborhood. Handled.
3:44 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 19 St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence who is not answering her text messages. Handled.
4:13 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White female stealing from business. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 9300 blk. E. 109 St. N. Metro Heights. Disturbance verbal. Neighbors arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
6:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Arrest.
6:41 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Traffic reckless. Red Mustang and other vehicles racing on property. Report info taken.
7:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. People shoplifting. Handled.
7:52 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Arrest.
7:55 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Missing person. Two juvenile female toddlers missing from residence. Handled.
9:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Body found. Female found deceased in home. Information.
10:01 p.m. – 8400 blk. E. 133 St. N. Greens Apartments. Vandal in progress. Female slashed tires on car. Report info taken.
11:26 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.