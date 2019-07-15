Friday, July 12
4:41 a.m. – 89900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
6:56 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Embezzlement at business. Report info taken.
7:31 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Theft report. Woman’s car was broken into at residence. Other agency referral.
7:47 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Franklin Family Dentistry. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at business. Handled.
11:58 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Man had mail stolen from his residence. Unable to locate.
1:30 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Mustang following FedEx truck around town. Unable to locate.
1:40 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Breaking and entering. Open door at residence. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:11 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Cedarcrest. Found property. Female found fake money at business. Handled.
2:43 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hut & run property. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 107 St. N. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
5:17 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members fighting outside residence. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:41 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Weapon armed subject. Male threatening another male with weapon. Handled.
6:42 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious person. Man lying on road. Information.
6:39 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in ditch. Arrest.
7:12 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Male assaulted at park. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Two females stealing from business. Report info taken.
8:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Other agency referral.
8:22 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Saturday, July 13
7:12 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 111 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:38 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:50 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Harass phone. Man in white truck screaming at woman at business. Unable to locate.
1:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Abduction report. Juvenile male attempted to be taken from daycare center. Report info taken.
2:35 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Welfare check. Check on female screaming at business. Transport.
2:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting report. Two female juveniles shoplifting from business. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Sex crime. Man using the bathroom in front of business. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 160 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist RCSO with physical domestic. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Accident injury. Handled.
6:52 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Accident hit & run property. Handed.
6:54 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 17 St. Disturbance fight in progress. Two males fighting outside. Arrest.
6:55 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Disturbance fight in progress. Two Hispanic males fighting on the golf course. Information.
7:00 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Assault report. Female assaulted by other female. Report info taken.
7:51 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IQ Carwash. Domestic in progress. Male violating protection order at business. Report info taken.
9:32 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female stolen items from store. Arrest.
9:51 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:00 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside. Handled.
10:09 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 69 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Unable to locate.
10:19 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on friend not answering text messages. Handled.
10:28 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Harass phone. Harassing texts by phone. Handled.
11:08 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Birch St. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
11:09 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Five shots heard in the neighborhood. Handled.
11:11 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Suspect from previous physical domestic. Arrest.
11:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female stealing from business. Arrest.
11:59 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person sleeping in dark-colored sedan at business. Arrest.
Sunday, July 14
12:09 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized in parking lot. Report info taken.
12:11 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. People with flashlights at construction site. Handled.
12:16 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Raising Cane’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Someone in black Ford F-250 throwing rocks at other motorists. Unable to locate.
12:18 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:22 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Several people yelling and arguing near residence. Handled.
2:32 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on family members at residence. Handled.
5:59 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Honda driving slow through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:24 a.m. – 11800 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on family at residence. Handled.
9:52 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Recycling Center. Check on suspicious person. Male going through trash. Handled.
10:44 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Information.
11:26 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Firehouse Subs. Disturbance verbal. Former employee screaming and cussing in business. Handled.
1:52 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Animal Shelter. Mutual aid police. Assisting animal control find someone who dropped off cats at shelter. Handled.
2:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
3:24 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Eggberts. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:15 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Famous Footwear. Shoplifting in progress. Black male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:34 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 109 St. N. Lake Valley. Check on suspicious person. Male wearing mask walking through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:12 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Fire Dept #4. Check on suspicious person. Check on juvenile male hiding behind church sign. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two men going door to door knocking and soliciting. Unable to locate.
7:37 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
9:00 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Arrest.
9:11 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male standing on highway bridge. Handled.
10:05 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Trespass report. Female trespassing at business. Handled.
10:09 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Unable to locate.