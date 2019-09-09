Friday, Sept. 6
3:36 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 4 St. Check on suspicious person. People shining flashlight in people’s yards. Unable to locate.
7:02 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report. Someone cut the caller’s grass too short. Handled.
7:16 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:21 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:28 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Arrest.
7:31 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious person. White male outside residence. Handled.
8:31 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. OK Central Credit Union. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black car parked outside bank. Handled.
8:33 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Theft report from school. Handled.
9:53 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Check on suspicious person. Black female lying on the ground. Unable to locate.
11:06 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Thomas Eye & Dental Care. Check on suspicious person. Man and woman walking around business acting suspicious. Arrest.
11:21 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
11:34 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Sex crime indecent exposure. Woman lying out naked in front of residence. Handled.
11:43 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stealing from business. Arrest.
11:55 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
1:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Assault report. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:31 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Intoxicated man in business. Arrest.
2:04 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Man assaulted at residence. Report info taken.
2:42 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Sprint. Disturbance verbal. Man yelling in business. Handled.
3:07 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. No haul.
4:30 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Black female with black shirt and pants shoplifting. Arrest.
4:38 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Man with two kids panhandling. Unable to locate.
6:01 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:12 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Check on suspicious person. Male outside business. Unable to locate.
6:14 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Information.
6:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. White male in Nissan Altima yelling at people. Unable to locate.
7:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
7:47 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sports. Shoplifting in progress. Black male and black female stealing from business. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
11:16 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Inn & Suites. Trespass in progress. Male in hotel that is supposed to be empty. Handled.
11:24 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance fighting in progress. Group of people fighting at business. Handled.
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:52 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
2:03 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Harass threats. Female making harassing statements to female. Handled.
8:53 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female threatening male at residence. Handled.
9:47 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Drugs found. Drugs found at residence. Report info taken.
10:03 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
10:40 a.m. – 9100 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:43 a.m. -100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:59 am. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Medications stolen. Report info taken.
11:35 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Juvenile female raped by family member. Report info taken.
11:44 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing at business. Arrest.
1:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
2:06 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. AutoZone. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from business. Handled.
2:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid police for Rogers County. Handled.
3:14 p.m. – 12200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Country Estates. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots fired from black Ford Explorer. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Black female sitting by roadway. Information.
5:25 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Welfare check. Check on four children playing on railroad tracks. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Baskin Robbins. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:57 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loudspeaker in yard. Handled.
7:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Female harassed via text message. Report info taken.
7:45 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Brentwood Apartments. Vandal report. Sign thrown at window. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Theft report. Vehicles taken from parking lot. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Dirty Dawg. Check on suspicious vehicle. People in dark-colored truck throwing trash out. Handled.
8:22 p.m. – 600 blk. Wyandotte Ave. Welfare check. Checking on vehicles at residence. Other agency referral.
8:37 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
8:59 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in vehicle. Other agency referral.
9:03 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Harass threats. Female harassed by male via text. Handled.
Sunday, Sept. 8
1:07 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Drunk driver in dark-blue car. Handled.
2:11 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Harass stalking. Male followed male. Handled.
11:56 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
12:58 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Black pickup with kids in the back. Information.
1:56 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 103 Pl. N. Assault report. Male assaulted by another male at business. Report info taken.
3:11 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male in the ditch. Cancel.
5:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
5:51 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female cussing on balcony of residence. Handled.
5:55 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report. Front door damaged. Handled.