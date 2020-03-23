Friday, March 20
5:04 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Someone in backyard of residence. Handled.
10:43 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver car occupied by female checking mailboxes. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Fraud. Bank fraud. Report info taken.
11:57 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
2:37 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Vandal report. Mailboxes destroyed at residence. Handled.
4:06 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 112 St. N. Theft report. Lawn equipment taken from residence. Handled.
8:09 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 93 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. People shoplifting from business. Arrest.
9:14 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
9:36 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from home. Report info taken.
11:34 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, March 21
4:19 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious person. Female standing in road. Unable to locate.
9:23 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
9:24 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Disturbance verbal. Verbal disturbance over property. Handled.
12:27 p.m. – 15200 blk. S. 4090 Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County on article search. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Central Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. White car riding around in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
2:46 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Goldie’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:50 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 112 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled,.
2:54 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 St. N. Disturbance fight in progress. Neighbors fighting at residence. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:33 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Harass threats. Female threatened by male via text message. Handled.
7:22 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Juvenile child abuse. Kids playing outside naked. Handled.
11:26 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Sunday, March 22
1:02 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:14 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around car dealership. Handled.
7:17 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
9:25 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Domestic report. Man violating protective order. Other agency referral.
9:47 a.m. – 9900 blk. E. 95 St. N. Theft report. Bike stolen from garage. Report info taken.
9:56 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Purse stolen. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female stumbling in the road and lying down in the ditch. Information.
6:40 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
9:30 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 122 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from car. Other agency referral.
10:37 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around yard. Other agency referral.
11:19 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Check on suspicious person. Person in tow yard. Unable to locate.
11:34 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Mercer Brothers Storage. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:42 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.