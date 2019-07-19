Owasso Jewels is continuing to make an impact in the community.
The organization is one of six local groups involved with helping with the Tulsa County Free Fair, hosted by the Oklahoma Home and Community Education, Thursday-Friday, July 18-19.
Owasso Jewels is an affiliate of OHCE, an organization that has been working to educate and serve communities through family education since 1935.
Every year, the Tulsa County Free Fair provides an opportunity for exhibitors to display their talents and share their knowledge with other Tulsa County residents in the fields of fine arts, horticulture, fashion and more.
Michelle Bonicelli, family and consumer sciences educator at OHCE, said this is the third year Owasso Jewels has volunteered with the fair and is thankful for their ongoing efforts.
“I appreciate their positivity and their desire to make this county fair well known in the community,” Bonicelli said. “They have done a lot of behind-the-scenes work.”
Bonicelli and her team recognized Owasso Jewels members for their volunteer efforts by presenting them with a Group Award certificate.
They received the accolade based on the number of entries they generated and the criteria they met for their informational table, pulling in seven first-place blue ribbons, five 2nd-place red ribbons and eight third-place white ribbons.
“It is a wonderful outreach in the community, especially when they learn more about OHCE … it’s all about education,” said Owasso Jewels President Dolores Williams. “Some people say it’s 4-H for adults, but it’s more than that.”
Owasso Jewels encourages anyone who may be interested in knowing more about OHCE and the benefits of becoming a member of the group to call 918-407-6644.