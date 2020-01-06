Residents with electric cars in need of a quick charge while out and about are now in luck.
Owasso Land Trust recently partnered with Francis Solar, a solar energy expert out of Tulsa, to install four electric vehicle charging stations across the city.
Bob Parker, asset manager for commercial properties at Owasso Land Trust, said he and his team wanted to capitalize on the opportunity to bring the technology to local drivers while minimizing their impact on the environment.
“We decided it would be good for the community of Owasso overall,” Parker said, “for our tenants and for our traffic count here, and also just trying to be good community citizens as far as encouraging this trend toward a softer footprint.”
Owasso Land Trust and Francis Solar have already installed two of the four stations: one in the parking lot of the company’s headquarters at 12150 E. 96th St., and the other outside of Fairway Market at 96th Street and Garnett Road.
The other two, which Parker expects to be placed in the next couple months, will be located in Waterford Plaza outside of Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar off of 129th East Avenue, as well as Village Market in front of El Tequila on 86th Street.
Owasso’s “Level 3” EV charging stations, each of which costs around $100,000, according to Parker, include two charging ports per site and provide services for a variety of electric vehicles for $7-$15 per charge.
“Level 3” charging refers to a direct-current, fast-charging DCFC system. As DCFC is a higher-voltage charging system, they can range up to 350kW and beyond in capacity and can charge vehicles in as little as 15-30 minutes.
“What I’m looking forward to is looking out my window and seeing two cars getting charged throughout the day,” Parker said. “If someone’s in Owasso and says, ‘I’d really like to get an electric car, but I don’t know where to charge it,’ we’d been able to provide that.”
For more information about Owasso Land Trust or Francis Solar, visit owassolandtrust.com or francissolar.com.