An Owasso man is accused of damaging his estranged wife’s house, breaking into another relative’s home and charging at officers.
Around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, police were dispatched to a home near E. 106th St. N. and N. 97th E. Ave., in response to a woman who called 911 whispering for help, according to the arrest report.
It states that the woman told officers her estranged husband, 35-year-old Jackie Ryan Clinton, had come to their home and engaged in a domestic dispute with her that left the inside of her home severely damaged.
As police were en route to the scene, Clinton left to another relative’s house, located near E. 116th St. N. and N. Garnett Rd., where he allegedly kicked in the front door and engaged in another altercation with the residents, the report shows.
Police were redirected to the home, where they ordered Clinton to desist. However, he charged at the officers in what they described was a state of overwhelming rage and failed to comply with their multiple commands to surrender, according to the report.
Officers then struck Clinton with several pepper balls before subduing him and taking him into custody, at which point he continued to remain combative, the report shows.
The woman was uninjured in the event, but another relative sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation. Clinton also received minor injuries after being struck with the pepper balls but refused treatment at the scene.
Clinton was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, domestic assault and battery, and resisting an officer.
He was transported to the Tulsa County Jail on bond of $6,500 with a court date of Thursday, Aug. 22.