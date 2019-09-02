An Owasso man is accused of hitting vehicles and assaulting residents at a local apartment complex.
This incident occurred at Villas at Preston Lakes on Sunday, Sept. 1, around 11:40 p.m., according to the police report.
Residents said they saw a man who was possibly intoxicated causing a disturbance in the parking lot, striking several vehicles and fighting with multiple residents, the report shows.
Upon arriving on scene, officers attempted to secure the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Payton Alexander Donovan, but he resisted their efforts throughout the process, as noted in the report.
After talking with witnesses, police learned that Donovan allegedly assaulted someone in a car, and then came upstairs and assaulted four other people. During one of the altercations, the suspect allegedly bit a man, inflicting a bleeding wound on his arm.
Donovan was arrested on complaints of: Assault, Simple; Assault, No Weapon, Aggravated Injury; Destruct/Damage/Vandalize Property; Intoxicated Person; Resist or Interfere with Police; and Obstructing Justice.
He was transported to the Rogers County Jail.