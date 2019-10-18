An Owasso man is accused of shooting a handgun during an altercation Thursday evening.
The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. at a home on Dogwood Street, where witnesses reported a dispute involving several individuals, one of whom allegedly fired a weapon into the air, according to the police report.
Officers arrived in the area and learned that the alleged shooter ran away toward McDonald’s on 76th Street. An officer found the subject, identified as 24-year-old Nathan Scott Hand, in the restaurant bathroom, the report shows.
Police did not locate the handgun; however, they discovered a pill bottle containing marijuana and Buprenorphine pills in Hand’s pocket.
No injuries were reported at the scene, and the investigation will be referred to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are warranted related to the altercation.
Hand was arrested for drug-related charges and transported to jail.