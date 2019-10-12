An Owasso man is accused of stabbing a relative during a domestic dispute early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in a neighborhood near N. Garnett Rd. and E. 116th St. N., where officers responded to a reported assault and battery call, according to the police report.
Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with a young woman who claimed to be physically assaulted by the resident of the home who she was visiting, 23-year-old Tyler Jones, the report shows.
An older relative of Jones was also present and attempted to intervene, at which point Jones allegedly stabbed the person in the chest, according to the report.
Officers took Jones into custody. The woman was treated on scene by Owasso medics for injuries related to strangulation, and the relative was transported to an area hospital and admitted in serious condition for the stab wound.
Clark was transported to Tulsa County Jail on counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.