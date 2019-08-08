An Owasso man was arrested Wednesday night on a complaint of attempted murder.
Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting during a domestic incident in the Metro Heights neighborhood of Owasso, according to the police report.
It states that upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 49-year-old man with multiple serious stab wounds and a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot.
Evidence indicated that the younger man, identified as Jordan Lee Hurt, was allegedly making suicidal statements and had possession of a pistol. The older man, a relative of Hurt, reportedly intervened by attempting to take the firearm away from him, the report shows.
The gun fired several times during the struggle, at which time Hurt allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso. The man eventually gained control of the firearm and shot the Hurt in the foot, according to the report.
Hurt and the victim were transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released after receiving medical care. Hurt was arrested for second-degree attempted murder and transported to jail.