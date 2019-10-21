An Owasso man has been arrested on complaints of murder, kidnapping and other offenses after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into another vehicle that left another man dead.
Michael Leon Johnson, 33, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder, kidnapping, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession of stolen property, eluding officers, obstructing an officer and joyriding.
Johnson was driving a stolen truck Friday night and was being pursued by deputies when the truck struck a Nissan Rouge, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Nissan, William Joseph Houseman, 48, died at the scene of the crash.
The incident began when sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Tulsa Police Department with the search for a person of interest in connection to numerous criminal investigations, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.
Through the course of the search, deputies encountered a man who said his 2004 Dodge Ram truck was stolen after he was pulled from his vehicle and beaten.
Deputies soon located the truck near Admiral and 129th East Avenue. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, Johnson, took off, the release said.
Johnson ran a red light at the intersection of 11th Street and 129th East Avenue, striking the Nissan.
Johnson attempted to flee the scene of the crash. He was arrested following a foot pursuit with deputies and TPD officers.
Johnson was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash and has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
Both of Johnson’s passengers claim they were forced to remain in the truck throughout the pursuit, against their will. Both men were released after being interviewed by investigators, the sheriff’s office said.
Johnson was being held without bond.