An Owasso man is accused of breaking into a house while in possession of a samurai sword, police say.
Around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a home, where a man said he was repairing a vehicle for a friend when a suspicious man he didn’t know approached him, according to the police report.
The man claimed that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Ani Anison, became belligerent and accused him of stealing his shoes, the report shows. Fearing for her safety, the victim told his friend to go inside her house and lock the door.
Anison then allegedly forced his way inside the woman’s home, the report states. The victim struggled with the suspect and removed him from the house, at which time Anison reportedly grabbed the handle of a weapon, later confirmed to be a large samurai sword, concealed in his waistband.
The victim was able to restrain Anison until officers arrived. Once on scene, they noticed Anison appeared to be extremely intoxicated. They also recovered a bottle of vodka as well as the sword from his pants.
Anison was arrested and transported to jail on counts of first-degree burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon and public intoxication.