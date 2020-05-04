ambulance

An Owasso man was critically injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on SH20 just east of NS4120 in Rogers County, according to the accident report.

It states that Christopher Bennett, 58, was traveling eastbound on a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle when another Owasso man, 49, who was driving a 2002 Ford F250 in the opposite direction, veered into the other lane and struck Bennett.

Bennett was transported by helicopter to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, the report shows.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Tags