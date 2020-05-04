An Owasso man was critically injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on SH20 just east of NS4120 in Rogers County, according to the accident report.
It states that Christopher Bennett, 58, was traveling eastbound on a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle when another Owasso man, 49, who was driving a 2002 Ford F250 in the opposite direction, veered into the other lane and struck Bennett.
Bennett was transported by helicopter to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, the report shows.
Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.