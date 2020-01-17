An Owasso man received a federal indictment Friday for receiving and distributing child pornography.
Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, was charged with knowingly receiving and distributing child pornography through electronic means, according to United States Attorney Trent Shores.
Kilgore was also convicted of possession and attempted possession of child pornography in the Northern District of Oklahoma in April 2010.
The Tulsa Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations are the investigative agencies in this case.