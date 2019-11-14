An Owasso man was injured in a personal car accident Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on CR W3900, about two miles east of Vera in Washington County, according to the accident report.
It states that 44-year-old Christopher Brazeal was transported by Collinsville Fire & EMS to a hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.
Brazeal, who was driving a 2002 Honda Accord, allegedly failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and then rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest, the report shows.
It states that an unsafe speed on the curve was believed to be the cause of the collision.