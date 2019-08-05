An Owasso man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on I-244 near Yale Avenue in Tulsa, according to the accident report.
It states that Kyle Bell, 31, of Owasso, was driving a 2008 Chevy Colorado westbound on I-244 when he swerved off the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a concrete barrier.
Bell was transported to a local hospital and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries, the report shows.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated, authorities say.