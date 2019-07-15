An Owasso man found lying in a ditch after witnesses say they saw him jump from a moving vehicle was arrested on Friday.
Montre Junuan Carol Hamilton, 18, was charged with obstruction after refusing to comply with officers’ requests to leave, according to the police report.
The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. at the 8600 block of Memorial Drive, where officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in which witnesses reported a man had jumped out of a moving vehicle and was lying in the ditch, the report shows.
An officer arrived and located a person matching the man’s description, who appeared to be involved in a verbal argument with a woman.
An officer attempted contact with the man, later identified as Hamilton, but he failed to comply with the officer’s instructions and continued attempts to leave, the report states.
The officer attempted to restrain Hamilton in handcuffs while attempting to determine the cause of the disturbance, but the suspect continued to physically resist the officer’s efforts.