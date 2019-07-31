Pieces of Owasso’s history were preserved for years to come this week.
Owasso Masonic Lodge #545 on Tuesday dedicated a time capsule to the recently constructed Owasso Public Safety Operations & Training Complex (see PHOTO gallery).
Lodge members partnered with City officials to host a special ceremony at the facility, marking a hundreds-year-old tradition for Freemasons in laying the first cornerstone for new public buildings.
“It demonstrates basically our tie to the community,” Lodge Secretary Jim Reynolds said of the capsule. “I think it’s great for the city … it’s something that demonstrates the growth of the city … it shows its plans for moving forward.”
The $11 million structure, located on a 10-acre tract of land at 11933 E. 116th St. N., opened this month after two years under construction and serves as a multi-purpose compound for local police, fire and public works staff.
Custom dictates that the capsule be enshrined in a stone signifying the construction dates of the building and the names of architect, builder and other significant individuals.
During Tuesday’s ritual, Owasso masons used ancient tools to symbolically measure the stone to ensure a strong foundation for the facility; consecrated the slab with corn, wine and oil to represent prosperity, health and peace; and finally tapped it into place with a gavel.
Lodge members then invited City officials, including police and fire crews, as well as members of the public to spread ceremonial concrete along the edges of the stone.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to partake in such a time-honored ceremony that not only dedicates and consecrates this very special public building, but that encourages each of us to good and Godly character,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said.
Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst added, “Thank you everybody for coming out and participating in this. We’re pretty proud of this facility … and this is for our community, it’s their fire department, and we’re here to take care of them.”
Items placed inside the capsule include: a Lodge membership roster, grandmaster pin and coin, small Bible and American flag, Owasso Police and Owasso Fire challenge coins, City of Owasso lapel pin and character coin, copies of the Owasso Reporter, cellphone, map of Owasso and USB of pictures of Owasso from July 2019, among other materials.
The Lodge has dedicated ceremonial cornerstones at Owasso’s three other fire stations, but has yet to unearth a single time capsule to date. The addition of Fire Station No. 4’s stone will serve to continue preserving Owasso’s rich history for years to come.