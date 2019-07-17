Related story: City of Owasso names Corey Burd Employee of the Quarter
The Owasso boys golf team was honored in a special way at Owasso City Council on Tuesday.
Owasso Mayor Chris Kelley presented a proclamation declaring July16, 2019, as Owasso Rams Varsity Boys Golf Day, in recognition of them winning the 2019 Oklahoma Class 6A Golf State Championship.
Owasso caught both Stillwater and Edmond North in May, winning the program’s second-ever state title. The Rams finished with a three-round total of 897, four shots ahead of both schools on the Rose Creek Golf Club at Edmond.
“Thank you for this honor and recognition,” said Bailey Ranch Golf Club director and Owasso golf coach Corey Burd. “It’s a tribute to their hard work, their character.”
Councilman Doug Bonebrake added, “It’s truly an honor to celebrate you all tonight. Congratulations and looking forward to next year.”
Burd was also named the City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter at Tuesday’s Council meeting for his outstanding service to the community.