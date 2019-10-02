Owasso Mayor Chris Kelley presented a proclamation at City Council on Tuesday declaring Oct. 6-12, 2019, as Fire Prevention Week.
This year’s event is themed “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
The Owasso Fire Department’s campaign, held in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week, serves to educate locals about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Kelley’s proclamation urges residents to be aware of their surroundings, look for available ways to get outside in the event of a fire, response when smoke alarms sound, and support the public safety efforts of Owasso’s fire and emergency services.
The mayor invited Fire Chief David Hurst and Deputy Marshal Bishop, along with lead crew members, to the front to recognize their ongoing efforts in the community.
“We’re lucky to have you guys, really appreciated,” Kelley said to the team. “So thankful for this group.”
Bishop also thanked Kelley for his proclamation and emphasized the importance of fire prevention awareness and incident reduction in light of ongoing related deaths across the nation.
“Through the actions of firefighters, of officials such as yourself, the efforts of fire prevention guys like me … through continued partnership, as an example here in Owasso, we’ll get there, so thank you very much.”