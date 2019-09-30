Related story:
Owasso-area McDonald’s are staying current to better serve their customers.
The 76th Street location is putting the finishing touches on a major overhaul that will offer new technology and a “more fun, modern experience” for its guests, said local franchise owner Tim Rich.
“We’re investing in our community, investing in our business, and we’re here for the long haul,” Rich said.
The change comes as part of McDonald’s Experience of the Future national redesign, a project the company announced last August that is investing $68 million in the construction and modernization of 121 restaurants across Oklahoma throughout 2018 and 2019.
Overall, McDonald’s and its affiliates are investing $6 billion to upgrade most of their U.S. restaurants, including the majority of their branches across the Sooner State, by 2020.
Rich oversees five regional restaurants – three in Owasso, one in Mannford and another in Claremore – included in the renovation project. The 76th Street branch celebrated its grand reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 24, following 116th Street’s and Walmart Supercenter’s restorations, both completed last year.
Owasso’s southernmost McDonald’s modernized its dining rooms with locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs; replaced its digital menu boards with brighter and easier-to-read displays; installed digital self-order kiosks throughout the lobby; and more.
Additionally, Rich and his team updated the store’s entire PlayPlace, introducing families to new toys and digital games throughout the premises.
“We believe in Owasso and we believe it’s a great place to do business,” Rich said, “and if we take care of the blessing we have, we’ll continue to serve to community that we love.”
The 76th Street branch continues to serve as the primary location for several local events, including Coffee with a Cop, McTeacher’s Nights and others.