The Owasso Mock Trial team competed in the prestigious World Championship Empire Mock Trial tournament in Manhattan, New York, over the weekend.
The group competed against 39 other teams from around the nation and across the globe, including states such as Tennessee, Minnesota and Pennsylvania, and countries including England, Ireland and China.
Owasso ended with seven out of eight possible ballots available and came home with the 6th place trophy out of 40 teams.
Members who participated included: Jesse Anderson, Emily Carr, Maggie Hazelrigg, Morgan Meyer, Cole Wyrick, Ronan Locker, Logan Schofield, Katy Turner and Kennedy Patterson.
Attorney coach Deirdre Dexter and teacher coach Dustin DeVore, as well as other team leaders like Mike Carr and Kathy Rutherford, were also in attendance during the event.
“I am very proud of our Owasso Mock Trial seniors,” DeVore said. “These students overcame many travel hardships and never lost focus. Everyone in Owasso should be extremely proud of them.”