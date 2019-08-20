Owasso was named a best city for middle-class families in a new study.
Simple. Thrifty. Living., a personal finance news and media website, recently released the data in “The Best Cities for Middle Class Families in Every State” report.
Owasso placed 17th out of 46 cities in Oklahoma based on seven key dimensions: median income, real estate taxes, home value, unemployment, percentage of college educated population, schools and job availability.
These seven factors were assigned a weight based on relative importance, then combined into an overall city score out of 100. The nationwide study includes all Census-defined cities with a population of 3,500 or more.
Owasso ranked above Claremore, Sand Springs, Glenpool, Broken Arrow and Jenks, but fell behind Edmond, Ada, Stillwater, Norman, Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
To rank the best cities for middle-class families, the study looked at data for over 9,500 cities across the United States. These rankings are for each state, and the cities are only compared to other cities within the same state.
For more information about Simple. Thrifty. Living., and its data sources and methodology behind its latest study, visit simplethriftyliving.com/the-best-cities-for-middle-class-families-in-every-state.