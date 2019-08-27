Owasso was named among the safest cities in Oklahoma, according to a new study.
Backgroundchecks.org, a resource and database for public records, recently released its latest report, Safest Cities to Live in Oklahoma 2019.
Owasso ranked 13th out of 44 cities in the state, ahead of Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Norman, but behind Claremore, Mustang, El Reno, Elk City and Weatherford.
Backgroundchecks.org used the most recent FBI crime statistics to create state rankings. There were initially 7,430 cities in the data set. After filtering out the cities with populations of less than 10,000, 2,929 cities remained.
The organization then calculated violent crime rates and property crime rates by dividing the crime numbers by the population to get rates per 1,000. It also calculated the ratio of law enforcement workers to per 1,000. These were weighted with -50% for the violent crime rate, -25% for the property crime rate, and +25% for the law enforcement rate.
The resulting metric provided a safety index score. The higher this number, the more safe the city is. Owasso came in with a score of 0.21.
In Feb. 2018, the National Council for Home Safety and Security named Owasso as the ninth safest city in Oklahoma; Safehome.org also named it the safest city in the state in Nov. 2017; and SafeWise ranked the city as the 10th safest in the state in Sept. 2017.
For more information about Backgroundchecks.org, visit backgroundchecks.org/safest-cities-in-oklahoma.html.