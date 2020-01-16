Owasso was listed as a one of the top cities in Oklahoma with the fastest growing apartment rental rates, a new report shows.
The city was among 13 across the state whose average rates were compiled by RentCafe.com and compared to previous years’ figures.
According to the Yardi Matrix data reported by the website, Owasso saw the fourth highest increase in December, jumping by 4.5%, or $36, from 2018 to 2019, with a 0.1% month-over-month change.
Owasso came in below Moore at 4.6% ($38), Broken Arrow at 5.1% ($41) and Bixby at 7.0% ($60). Tulsa took the sixth spot, with a 4.2% increase, or $29.
RenCafe.com’s report also shows that Owasso had the seventh highest expensive average apartment rental in Oklahoma out of the 13 cities featured in the study, standing at $840 in December.
Edmond was ranked No. 1 at $922, Bixby at $921 and Norman at $890. Tulsa claimed 10th at $712.
The average rent in Oklahoma cities was recorded lower than the national average, which totaled $1,474 at the end of 2019 after the slowest annual rise in the past 17 months at 3%, according to the report.
Bartlesville, Enid, Jenks, Muskogee, Ponca City and Shawnee are among the state’s top 20 cities that were not surveyed.