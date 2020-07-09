Owasso was recently named the most budget-friendly city for renters in Oklahoma, according to a new study.
LendEDU, an online marketplace for financial products, found in its latest report published on July 8 that Owasso’s low rent-to-income ratio ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 178 in the country.
Owasso, listed among more than 3,100 U.S. cities, logged an average annual rent of $12,576 and a median household income of $76,751, resulting in a rent-to-income ratio of 16.39%.
“It is generally recommended that a renter’s rent should cost no more than 30% of their annual income,” a spokesperson for the City of Owasso said in a Facebook post, “so these numbers speak to Owasso’s proximity to high-paying jobs relative to the affordable housing in the area.”
Owasso topped the list of Oklahoma cities, 31 of which were analyzed by LendEDU in the study, including Ponca City (5th), Claremore (8th), Tulsa (21st) and El Reno (31st), to name a few.
GreatData, a company licensed by LendEDU, compiled the most up-to-date data and estimated from the U.S. Census Bureau, in addition to calculating its own projections based on historical trends, to provide accurate and current household data for nearly 30,000 U.S. cities.
LendEDU in June also found Owasso to have the third highest proportion of college graduates in Oklahoma at 7,019, or 15.8%. Additionally, the company in May listed Owasso as the second best city in Oklahoma to give homeowners with a mortgage the best return on investment, with $183,400 in median home value and $1,420 in median monthly cost.
For more information about LendEDU, visit lendedu.com.