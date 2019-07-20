The past year has been a quite a whirlwind for Shake Milton. But on the former Owasso star and current Philadelphia Sixers guard is certainly appreciative for the outcome.
“It’s a blessing looking back at where I was,” said Milton, who signed a four-year deal with the Sixers earlier this month. “The highs and the lows I was going through. Being able to see it on the other side now, I’ve still got a lot of work to put in. but you can definitely see progress being made.”
Milton held his inaugural Shake’s Skills Camp Saturday morning at Owasso High School. Approximately 130 elementary and junior high-aged children turned out for the camp led by the former two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year.
“Being able to put on something and give back to the community and the kids, it’s great,” Milton said.
Milton had several of his former Ram teammates and coaches on hand as youngsters wanted to learn from the second year pro.
In June 2018, shortly after finishing a three-year career at SMU, Milton suffered a stress fracture in his back which cut short his pre-NBA Draft workouts. He was taken with the 54th pick by the Dallas Mavericks before being dealt to the Sixers. Milton played his rookie season on a two-way deal with Philly and its G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Following rehab that delayed the beginning of his rookie season, Milton averaged 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 31.8 percent from three in 13.4 minutes per game in 20 games with Philly. With Delaware, Milton averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 36.7 percent from three.
Milton’s first season impressed the organization enough to earn a multi-year deal which was announced July 2.
“It’s still a feeling I’m getting used to,” Milton, who recently completed Summer League with the Sixers in Las Vegas, said of the contract. “But a lot of hard work was put in and I had a lot of people help me along the way. I know it’s not going to stop now.”