The Owasso Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page over the weekend about disabled or abandoned vehicles along the roadway during inclement weather.
OPD encouraged citizens who see a vehicle in a ditch or on the roadside report it to authorities, but only if those vehicles are not marked with a yellow or orange police barricade tape.
“…It means that the vehicle has already been checked and the needs of the drivers have been satisfied,” the post states. “It is not necessary to call emergency dispatch centers to report a vehicle with such markings (unless some other factor appears amiss).”