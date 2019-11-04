The Owasso Police Department announced it will increase enforcement of the loitering ban at the Owasso Town Center.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, the department said there have been issues with large crowds of unsupervised juveniles gathering in the area before and after school causing disruptions.
The Owasso Town Center includes McAlister’s Deli and other businesses at the intersection of E. 86th St. N. and N. 129th E. Ave.
“No loitering” and “No unaccompanied children” signs have been posted and extra patrols have been requested to help enforce the loitering ban for individuals in the area who are not patronizing one of the businesses within the shopping center.
“Parents, please be aware of this policy when making arrangements to pick-up or drop off your children before and after school as they will no longer be allowed to wait in this shopping center,” OPD said in the post.