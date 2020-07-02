Related:
Owasso police chief issues statement on Tulsa officers’ shooting: ‘They should be lifted up to a position of honor’
The Owasso Police Department is continuing to show its support for the two Tulsa officers who were shot on Monday, June 29.
Staff created care baskets for dispatchers at Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Emergency Services.
“The stresses of working emergency services dispatch can be overwhelming, but it’s a whole other level when one of you own is down,” Owasso PD said in a Facebook post. “Our hearts (ALSO) go out to the unseen call takers and emergency services dispatchers in Tulsa.”
The baskets include various snacks, chips and granola bars for those working behind the scenes to aid officers in the field serving the community.
“We cannot imagine what you went through, what you are going through,” Owasso PD said in the post. “We can only offer our support, our prayers and what comforts we can provide for you while you attempt to get through this.
“Love to the family and friends of Sgt Johnson and Ofc Zarkeshan, love to all of TPD, love to our dispatch brothers and sisters.”