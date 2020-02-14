The Owasso Police Department announced a temporary change to the speed limit along E. 76th St. N.
OPD is enforcing a lowered speed from 35 mph to 25 mph between the railroad tracks, west of Main Street, through the 13300 block, east of N. 129th E. Ave.
The change comes as construction kicks off to widen the 1-mile stretch of road from U.S. 169 to 129th.
“Construction workers will be present in this area so please take it slow,” OPD said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The project, totaling around $10.5 million, will enlarge 76th from two to four lanes and add designated turn lanes at critical junctures.
Other additions will include a center median east of Fairview Cemetery, an extra-wide outside lane for on-street bicycling, a sidewalk for pedestrians and beautified landscaping.
The 13-month project is expected to be completed by April 2021, City of Owasso staff said.