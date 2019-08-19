The Owasso Police Department is stepping up its patrols at local shopping centers in response to increased threats on social media.
Owasso police on Facebook recently addressed a post suggesting a possible violent threat at retail stores in the metro area, including in Owasso.
The department has worked with multiple metro law enforcement agencies to identify the original source of the threat and confirm it was not credible; however, proactive measures are still being conducted out of caution.
In addition to ramping up patrols around shopping districts, local Walmarts have hired off-duty officers to act as additional interior security.
Shoppers may see officers or deputies from multiple agencies in or around stores to include: Owasso PD, Collinsville PD, Oologah PD, Rogers County SO, Osage County SO and others.