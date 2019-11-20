Owasso City Council on Tuesday approved a $25,000 donation to the Owasso Police Department.
The funds, provided by the Friends of Owasso Police, will go toward funding several projects at OPD’s firing range, including concrete work in the K-9 training area and dirt work across the property, as well as the construction of a control tower.
The FOP, founded in 2014, consists of five volunteers who dedicate their time and effort to raising funds to purchase needed supplies and equipment for local officers.
“This donation would not be possible without the generosity of our citizens and local businesses,” the FOP said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday night. “Thank you all so much!”
The nonprofit’s contributions have helped purchase K-9s, bullet-resistant vest covers, hearing protection, lights for rifles, ballistic shields, Kevlar helmets, Tasers, honor guard uniforms, rifle-resistant vests, cameras, rifle tripods, investigative equipment and more.
Over the last five years, the FOP has raised more than $118,000 and donated over $104,000 in funding and equipment to OPD.
Owasso Police Chief Scott Chambless went before Council Tuesday to request approval for the department’s latest donation.
“The (FOP) has been an outstanding partner in our efforts to provide additional resources to officers in the field,” Chambless said in a previous story. “Their efforts have proven invaluable in providing a variety of equipment that we may not have been able to purchase through normal budgeting processes.”
Council on Tuesday also approved a purchase to allow OPD to upgrade 20 in-car cameras through Safety Vision of Houston, Texas, in the amount of $31,630.