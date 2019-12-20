The Owasso Police Department recently released a new badge design commemorating the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The badge depicts the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, with the numbers on the buildings representing the officers (60) and firefighters (343) who lost their lives in the New York City tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001.
School Resource Officer Scott Brengi came up with the idea a while back and received permission from Chief of Police Scott Chambless to pursue it. Merrick Design of Owasso created the design, which was approved by OPD earlier this week.
Officers will now begin placing orders with their own money to determine how many badges will be produced. They are authorized to wear the badges in place of their normal badges during the month of September each year.
“9/11 impacted our nation and the law enforcement and fire communities in a profound way,” Chambless said. “This commemorative badge shows that our profession will never forget the sacrifices of our first responders and reminds us all to be ever vigilant.”
Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff added, “Although we may not have known any of them personally, the men and women of OPD share a kindred spirit and connection with the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice that day, and wearing a badge in their honor is just one small way of expressing that connection.”