The Owasso Police Department is encouraging local drivers to be aware of the rules associated with yellow flashing lights.
Over the last year, the City of Owasso has installed new traffic signals at busy intersections that include the regular use of yellow flashing lights.
OPD in a recent Facebook post said officers have observed some drivers sitting stationary at these lights with no opposing traffic.
The department reminded citizens that they can proceed with a left turn on a flashing yellow if no traffic is oncoming and no pedestrians are present in the crosswalk.
“Flashing yellow means ‘proceed with left turn AFTER yielding to oncoming traffic or pedestrians,’” the post states. “A solid yellow arrow will burn momentarily before a red light activates to give anyone in the intersection a chance to get through.”