The Owasso Police Department has seen a significant reduction in crime amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent report provided by the department indicates a 45% decrease in overall crime rates for March and April of this year compared to those recorded during the same timeframe last year.
The report, which outlines 37 categories of crimes, shows that Owasso PD logged 267 incidents during the two-month window in 2020, contrasted with its tally of 489 in 2019.
Owasso Police Chief Scott Chambless said his department has never seen such a drastic downturn in crime at one time, attributing the decline in large part to the coronavirus.
“I think the statistics are very much reflective of the pandemic-related issues,” Chambless said. “We have benefited for the last four or five years (from) real reductions in crime in comparison to decades before that, but nothing like what you’re seeing here during this two-month window.”
According to the report, 17 of the 37 categories show a more than 50% year-over-year decrease, with some of the most significant reductions occurring with larcenies (-69%), DUIs (-63%), drug and narcotic violations (-62%), credit card/ATM fraud (-61%) and vandalism (-55%), among others.
On the call front, domestic incidents also saw a small drop of 9%. Additionally, accident reports were down by 45%, followed by a 24% slump in overall dispatch communications.
Chambless said his department did curtail enforcement efforts in April and May to ensure the safety of his staff and the citizens they serve, which he believes also contributed to the period’s low crime numbers.
“We had to make some very difficult decisions about limiting what our officers were allowed to do … and so for some of these call categories, that’s the reason why you’re not seeing as much,” he said. “If you’re not stopping cars, you’re not catching people with drugs … you’re not making near as many of arrests.”
On the heels of the state’s phased reopening process, Owasso PD has now returned to full staffing and routine protocols, and is already seeing a gradual spike in its day-to-day call volume, Chambless said.
He commended Owasso residents for their ongoing compliance and support of the department during the challenging transition over the last two months.
“I’d had no doubt from the very beginning that, that was not going to be a problem for us, and it turned out to be true,” Chambless said, “and that’s just a testament to the relationship that our department has with the community and vice versa.”