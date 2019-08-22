The Owasso Police Department is increasing patrols across the community as students return to classes on Thursday.
OPD will have extra officers on duty this week focusing exclusively on traffic enforcement in school zones and general pedestrian safety throughout various neighborhoods.
“The safety of the kids in Owasso is always our #1 priority and we want to make this another safe, injury free year as the kiddos make their way back to school,” OPD said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Officers are encouraging residents to slow down, pay attention to their surroundings and avoid distractions such as cellphones while behind the wheel.
Likewise, they are asking citizens to stop at crosswalks when children are present, watch for buses loading and unloading, obey flashing red lights and stop indicators and be cautious of students emerging from between cars in parking lots.
“If you’re dropping kiddos off at school – be patient and understand that all the other moms and dads in line are excited too and the schools are doing their best to make the process as painless as possible,” OPD said in the post.