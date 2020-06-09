NPC International, the owner of Owasso Pizza Hut and largest Pizza Hut franchisee, recently fed the staff at Bailey Medical Center.
On Friday, June 5, Owasso Pizza Hut donated 180 pizzas to the frontline workers as a gesture to thank doctors and nurses for their continued contributions to the community during this challenging time.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide food to our friends at Bailey Medical Center,” said NPC Marketing Director Michelle Mandley. “Our customers are like family to us, and we are committed to giving back to them in any way we can.”
Bailey staff in a post on the hospital’s Facebook page added, “We appreciate the generosity!”