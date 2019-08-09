The Owasso Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday, Aug. 7, regarding traffic rules in the community.
The post states that the department recently received several inquiries about the proper use of the deceleration lane, or right shoulder, to pass a stopped vehicle making a left turn, specifically at the various neighborhood entrances along northbound Garnett Road between 96th and 106th streets.
Police say merging onto the right shoulder is acceptable when making a right-hand turn into a neighborhood. Likewise, using the lane to pass a stopped vehicles is also permitted (when safe to do so), but this is not allowed in close proximity to an intersection.
According to the post, neighborhood entrances are considered intersections; therefore, a vehicle is not allowed to pass another vehicle on the right (or left) within 100 feet of that entrance.
“This becomes especially dangerous when a vehicle passes a long row of stopped cars on the right, traveling through the intersection on the shoulder,” police say in the post.
The status adds that although officers have not issued citations for drivers using the lanes to turn right in recent months, records indicate they have written 11 warnings for vehicles passing in restricted areas.
For more information, citizens can reference Owasso Traffic Ordinances (Passing and Lane Use are 15-501 - 15-503).