Four individuals were arrested following a theft at an Owasso retailer.
The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Kohl’s, where employees reported that a group of people had allegedly come into the store and concealed merchandise, according to the police report.
It states that loss-prevention employees detained a woman, identified as 30-year-old Kayla Lyn Howard, of Coweta. Additionally, they observed two unknown men inside the dressing rooms and another woman waiting outside in the parking lot in a vehicle.
Store staff detained Howard as she exited the store and recovered the alleged stolen merchandise inside her purse, the report shows. Officers then made contact with the men as they exited the dressing rooms, identified as Patrick Mason Hope, 27, of Tulsa, and Christopher Dale Seifret, 26, of Broken Arrow.
Officers discovered that both Hope and Seifret were allegedly hiding unpurchased merchandise underneath their clothing. They also found syringes and other drug paraphernalia on the men, the report states. A total of $1,016 in alleged stolen merchandise was recovered from the three individuals.
Officers observed Shelly Mae Payne, 51, of Tulsa, in the driver’s seat of the car allegedly holding a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, the report shows. Inside the car, officers recovered baggies containing a substance that tested positive for meth, a loaded syringe, used syringes and other drug paraphernalia.