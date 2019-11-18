Owasso police arrested six juveniles in connection to an alleged vehicle theft over the weekend.
The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, according to the police report.
Officers found the teens near the Villas at Bailey Ranch Apartments in a 2018 GMC pickup, which matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen in Tulsa earlier that day, the report shows.
It states that officers made contact with the teens, ranging in ages 13-15, and placed them under arrest after confirming the vehicle had been stolen.
The juveniles – three from Tulsa, and three others from Owasso, Broken Arrow and Bixby – were transported to the juvenile detention center.