Two suspects accused of stealing an Owasso resident’s car in Tulsa have been arrested.
Officers were dispatched to Walgreens on 86th Street around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the police report.
It states that the owner called police after seeing her car, which had been allegedly been stolen from Tulsa. Officers arrived and located a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, occupied by a female passenger identified as 28-year-old Desiree Dawn Owens, of Tulsa.
The license plate checked back to a different vehicle, but records confirmed that it had been reported stolen by the victim on Wednesday. Upon contact with the registered owner of that license plate, police confirmed that the plate had been stolen off of that vehicle and switched with the one from the stolen Hyundai.
Officers located the alleged driver of the Hyundai, 34-year-old Chantwuan Marquis Reed, of Muskogee, inside Advanced Auto Parts, where he was attempting to return several items totaling $163.