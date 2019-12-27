Owasso police arrested two juveniles in connection with alleged vehicle thefts.
Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Burberry Place neighborhood in response to a car stolen from inside a resident’s garage, according to the police report.
It states that the caller claimed she was inside the house when someone stole her black Infinity SUV and drove away. Witnesses also saw another person apparently asleep inside a Nissan sedan parked on the street near the residence.
Officers located the Infinity and detained the driver, a 16-year-old Tulsa resident, a short time later. They also found a person unconscious inside the parked Nissan, identified as another 16-year-old teenager from Broken Arrow, the report shows.
Inside the Nissan, officers found marijuana, alcohol and a loaded handgun. A records check also revealed that the Nissan had been reported stolen from Tulsa, according to the report.
Both juveniles were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Tulsa.