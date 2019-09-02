Owasso police arrested a local woman for kidnapping and assault and battery.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, officers were dispatched to a call from a resident at Greens Apartments who claimed that her neighbor attacked her, abducted her 3-year-old child and then went back into her own apartment, according to the police report.
The woman said she attempted to chase after her daughter through her neighbor’s doorway, blocked by the alleged abductor, before the toddler was eventually able to free herself and run back to her mother, the report shows.
Before officers arrived on scene, the woman was able to flee from the suspect’s apartment with her child, who escaped unharmed.
The woman told police that she had never had trouble from her neighbor before Friday’s incident.
The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Shanna Jolene Cody of Owasso, was transported to Tulsa County Jail on bond of $25,000 with a court date of Friday, Sept. 6.